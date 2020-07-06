All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

1209 Crabtree Court

1209 Crabtree Court · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Crabtree Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** Sign lease by 01.30.2020, receive $750 off one month's rent! Move in January, January pro-rated rent in free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Crabtree Court have any available units?
1209 Crabtree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Crabtree Court have?
Some of 1209 Crabtree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Crabtree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Crabtree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Crabtree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Crabtree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1209 Crabtree Court offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Crabtree Court offers parking.
Does 1209 Crabtree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Crabtree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Crabtree Court have a pool?
No, 1209 Crabtree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Crabtree Court have accessible units?
No, 1209 Crabtree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Crabtree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Crabtree Court has units with dishwashers.

