Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:10 PM

1161 Calvert Drive

1161 Calvert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Calvert Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Calvert Drive have any available units?
1161 Calvert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Calvert Drive have?
Some of 1161 Calvert Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Calvert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Calvert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Calvert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Calvert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Calvert Drive offer parking?
No, 1161 Calvert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Calvert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Calvert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Calvert Drive have a pool?
No, 1161 Calvert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Calvert Drive have accessible units?
No, 1161 Calvert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Calvert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Calvert Drive has units with dishwashers.

