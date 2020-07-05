All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1152 Calvert Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1152 Calvert Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:57 PM

1152 Calvert Dr

1152 Calvert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1152 Calvert Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Cedar Hill Home! - Nice 2 story home with large open den. Large master bath with fireplace. Great size backyard. In the process of getting new counter tops. Call to view today!

(RLNE5615100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Calvert Dr have any available units?
1152 Calvert Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1152 Calvert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Calvert Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Calvert Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1152 Calvert Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1152 Calvert Dr offer parking?
No, 1152 Calvert Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1152 Calvert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 Calvert Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Calvert Dr have a pool?
No, 1152 Calvert Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Calvert Dr have accessible units?
No, 1152 Calvert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Calvert Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 Calvert Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1152 Calvert Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1152 Calvert Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District