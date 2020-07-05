All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

1130 Suffolk Lane

1130 Suffolk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Suffolk Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Suffolk Lane have any available units?
1130 Suffolk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Suffolk Lane have?
Some of 1130 Suffolk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Suffolk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Suffolk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Suffolk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Suffolk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1130 Suffolk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Suffolk Lane offers parking.
Does 1130 Suffolk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Suffolk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Suffolk Lane have a pool?
No, 1130 Suffolk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Suffolk Lane have accessible units?
No, 1130 Suffolk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Suffolk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Suffolk Lane has units with dishwashers.

