Great Duplex for Rent in Cedar Hill. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fenced backyard, parking for 2 vehicles. Freshly painted. Fully updated bathroom. Master with plenty of space. Good size second bedroom. Tile or Laminate flooring throughout. Lots of storage throughout. Range oven, microwave and Dishwasher included in lease. Ease of access to shopping, dining and highways for quick access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Available for move-in now.