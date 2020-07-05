All apartments in Cedar Hill
1124 Saturn Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:31 AM

1124 Saturn Drive

1124 Saturn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Saturn Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Cedar Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Saturn Drive have any available units?
1124 Saturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Saturn Drive have?
Some of 1124 Saturn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Saturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Saturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Saturn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Saturn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1124 Saturn Drive offer parking?
No, 1124 Saturn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Saturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Saturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Saturn Drive have a pool?
No, 1124 Saturn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Saturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 Saturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Saturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Saturn Drive has units with dishwashers.

