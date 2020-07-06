All apartments in Cedar Hill
1124 Saturn Dr
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:41 AM

1124 Saturn Dr

1124 Saturn St · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Saturn St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Cedar Hill has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Saturn Dr have any available units?
1124 Saturn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Saturn Dr have?
Some of 1124 Saturn Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Saturn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Saturn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Saturn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Saturn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Saturn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Saturn Dr offers parking.
Does 1124 Saturn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Saturn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Saturn Dr have a pool?
No, 1124 Saturn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Saturn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1124 Saturn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Saturn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Saturn Dr has units with dishwashers.

