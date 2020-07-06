All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:49 AM

1121 Parker Court

1121 Parker Court · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Parker Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept living downstairs with a cozy brick fireplace. Ample cabinetry in the galley kitchen and a large pantry. This gem won't last long. Pet-friendly. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Parker Court have any available units?
1121 Parker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1121 Parker Court currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Parker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Parker Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Parker Court is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Parker Court offer parking?
No, 1121 Parker Court does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Parker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Parker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Parker Court have a pool?
No, 1121 Parker Court does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Parker Court have accessible units?
No, 1121 Parker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Parker Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Parker Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Parker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Parker Court does not have units with air conditioning.

