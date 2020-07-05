All apartments in Cedar Hill
1117 Neptune Dr
1117 Neptune Dr

1117 Neptune Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Neptune Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! 3-Bed, 1 Bath Home for Rent in Cedar Hill - Cute Brick house 1 Bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard. Dishwasher and Range/ Oven Included. Central AC and heating.

(RLNE4013068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Neptune Dr have any available units?
1117 Neptune Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Neptune Dr have?
Some of 1117 Neptune Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Neptune Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Neptune Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Neptune Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Neptune Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1117 Neptune Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Neptune Dr offers parking.
Does 1117 Neptune Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Neptune Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Neptune Dr have a pool?
No, 1117 Neptune Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Neptune Dr have accessible units?
No, 1117 Neptune Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Neptune Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Neptune Dr has units with dishwashers.

