Cedar Hill, TX
1109 Parker Court
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:13 AM

1109 Parker Court

1109 Parker Court · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Parker Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really Nice 3 bdrm home on cul-de-sac * Great hardwood laminate floors * Brick fireplace * 2 car garage
Fenced backyard * Application Fee $50 per adult - Certified funds only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Parker Court have any available units?
1109 Parker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Parker Court have?
Some of 1109 Parker Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Parker Court currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Parker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Parker Court pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Parker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1109 Parker Court offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Parker Court offers parking.
Does 1109 Parker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Parker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Parker Court have a pool?
No, 1109 Parker Court does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Parker Court have accessible units?
No, 1109 Parker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Parker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Parker Court has units with dishwashers.

