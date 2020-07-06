All apartments in Cedar Hill
1108 S Clark Road
1108 S Clark Road

1108 S Clark Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1108 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice freshly remodeled duplex. New flooring,paint,countertops, appliances. Fireplace in living room. Full size laundry area. Close to parks. Great first place. Must see. Will go fast. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APP ACCEPTED. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 S Clark Road have any available units?
1108 S Clark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 S Clark Road have?
Some of 1108 S Clark Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 S Clark Road currently offering any rent specials?
1108 S Clark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 S Clark Road pet-friendly?
No, 1108 S Clark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1108 S Clark Road offer parking?
No, 1108 S Clark Road does not offer parking.
Does 1108 S Clark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 S Clark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 S Clark Road have a pool?
No, 1108 S Clark Road does not have a pool.
Does 1108 S Clark Road have accessible units?
No, 1108 S Clark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 S Clark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 S Clark Road has units with dishwashers.

