1108 S Clark Road

Nice freshly remodeled duplex. New flooring,paint,countertops, appliances. Fireplace in living room. Full size laundry area. Close to parks. Great first place. Must see. Will go fast. APPLY ONLINE OR TAR APP ACCEPTED. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
