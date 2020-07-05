All apartments in Cedar Hill
1106 S Clark Road
1106 S Clark Road

1106 South Clark Road · No Longer Available
Location

1106 South Clark Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled. Very cute little half duplex with a small yard. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 S Clark Road have any available units?
1106 S Clark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 1106 S Clark Road currently offering any rent specials?
1106 S Clark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 S Clark Road pet-friendly?
No, 1106 S Clark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1106 S Clark Road offer parking?
No, 1106 S Clark Road does not offer parking.
Does 1106 S Clark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 S Clark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 S Clark Road have a pool?
No, 1106 S Clark Road does not have a pool.
Does 1106 S Clark Road have accessible units?
No, 1106 S Clark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 S Clark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 S Clark Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 S Clark Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 S Clark Road does not have units with air conditioning.

