Cedar Hill, TX
1104 Germany Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Germany Drive

1104 Germany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Germany Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living and 2 dining areas! See-thru fireplace connects living and family rooms. Master suite is split for privacy! Move-in ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Germany Drive have any available units?
1104 Germany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Germany Drive have?
Some of 1104 Germany Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Germany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Germany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Germany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Germany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1104 Germany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Germany Drive offers parking.
Does 1104 Germany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Germany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Germany Drive have a pool?
No, 1104 Germany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Germany Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Germany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Germany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Germany Drive has units with dishwashers.

