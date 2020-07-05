1104 Germany Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Waterford Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living and 2 dining areas! See-thru fireplace connects living and family rooms. Master suite is split for privacy! Move-in ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 Germany Drive have any available units?
1104 Germany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Germany Drive have?
Some of 1104 Germany Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Germany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Germany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.