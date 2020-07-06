All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated January 21 2020

1103 Castleman Drive

1103 Castleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Castleman Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** Sign lease by 01.31.2020, receive $750 off Feb rent and Jan rent FOR FREE! Home is ready to move in. Mature trees close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Castleman Drive have any available units?
1103 Castleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Castleman Drive have?
Some of 1103 Castleman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Castleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Castleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Castleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Castleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1103 Castleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Castleman Drive offers parking.
Does 1103 Castleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Castleman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Castleman Drive have a pool?
No, 1103 Castleman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Castleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1103 Castleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Castleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Castleman Drive has units with dishwashers.

