All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 110 Charlotte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
110 Charlotte Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

110 Charlotte Drive

110 Charlotte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

110 Charlotte Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Waterford Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
single story traditional with study in Waterford Oaks West.Good room sizes, charming fireplace, front-entry garage. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.Garden tub with sep shower in the master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
110 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Charlotte Drive have?
Some of 110 Charlotte Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Charlotte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 110 Charlotte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 Charlotte Drive offers parking.
Does 110 Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 110 Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 110 Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Charlotte Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District