1075 Winding Creek

Welcome to this adorable 4 bedroom home perfect for you and your family! Bright and airy throughout, offering french doors into the office, arched interior entryways and a spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Enjoy the large porch in the backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining guests and master en-suite equipped with dual sinks, a separate shower, and walk-in closet. Guest bedrooms are down the hall from the second living and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances with an island for additional counter space. Come view this lovely home today!