1075 Winding Creek
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:26 PM

1075 Winding Creek

1075 Winding Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Winding Creek Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to this adorable 4 bedroom home perfect for you and your family! Bright and airy throughout, offering french doors into the office, arched interior entryways and a spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Enjoy the large porch in the backyard perfect for grilling and entertaining guests and master en-suite equipped with dual sinks, a separate shower, and walk-in closet. Guest bedrooms are down the hall from the second living and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances with an island for additional counter space. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Winding Creek have any available units?
1075 Winding Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1075 Winding Creek have?
Some of 1075 Winding Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Winding Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Winding Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Winding Creek pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Winding Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1075 Winding Creek offer parking?
No, 1075 Winding Creek does not offer parking.
Does 1075 Winding Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Winding Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Winding Creek have a pool?
No, 1075 Winding Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Winding Creek have accessible units?
No, 1075 Winding Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Winding Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 Winding Creek has units with dishwashers.

