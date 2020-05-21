1024 Winding Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, plus 1-car detached garage home located in Cedar Hill is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.