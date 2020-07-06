All apartments in Cedar Hill
1024 Winding Creek Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:43 PM

1024 Winding Creek Drive

1024 Winding Crk · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Winding Crk, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, plus 1-car detached garage home located in Cedar Hill is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Winding Creek Drive have any available units?
1024 Winding Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Winding Creek Drive have?
Some of 1024 Winding Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Winding Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Winding Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Winding Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Winding Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Winding Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Winding Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Winding Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Winding Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Winding Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Winding Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Winding Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Winding Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Winding Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Winding Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

