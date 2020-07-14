All apartments in Castroville
Castroville, TX
Country Villa Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Country Villa Apartments

211 Meadow Dr · (830) 521-2046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX 78009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 2 BATH SMALL-1

$920

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH LARGE-1

$985

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Villa Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere. We are also located in the Medina Valley School District - Rated one of the Top Ten School Districts in Texas! Come home to Country Villa today and discover a new way of life! Country Villa offers residents distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Built with your comfort and convenience in mind, our creatively detailed residences are sure to please and inspire. Apartment amenities include chef inspired kitchens, built-in microwaves, accent walls, two-tone designer paint schemes, brushed nickel fixtures, faux wood flooring, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans, a private balcony or patio and more! Become a resident and take advantage of all the recreational amenities and services that we offer here at Country Villa. Community amenities include beautiful landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool with cabana, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a WiFi park, and on-call maintenance. Country Villa offers everything you want and more! Visit us today or check out our photo gallery and see why Country Villa is country living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Villa Apartments have any available units?
Country Villa Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $920. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Country Villa Apartments have?
Some of Country Villa Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Country Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Country Villa Apartments offer parking?
No, Country Villa Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Country Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Villa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments has a pool.
Does Country Villa Apartments have accessible units?
No, Country Villa Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Country Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Villa Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments has units with air conditioning.
