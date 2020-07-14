Country Villa Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere. We are also located in the Medina Valley School District - Rated one of the Top Ten School Districts in Texas! Come home to Country Villa today and discover a new way of life! Country Villa offers residents distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Built with your comfort and convenience in mind, our creatively detailed residences are sure to please and inspire. Apartment amenities include chef inspired kitchens, built-in microwaves, accent walls, two-tone designer paint schemes, brushed nickel fixtures, faux wood flooring, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans, a private balcony or patio and more! Become a resident and take advantage of all the recreational amenities and services that we offer here at Country Villa. Community amenities include beautiful landscaping, a sparkling swimming pool with cabana, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a WiFi park, and on-call maintenance. Country Villa offers everything you want and more! Visit us today or check out our photo gallery and see why Country Villa is country living at its finest!