Apartment List
/
TX
/
castroville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Castroville, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castroville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
807 NAPLES
807 Naples Street, Castroville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1064 sqft
3 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN CASTROVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT - 3 BEDROOM IN DOWNTOWN HISTORIC CASTROVILLE! **ALL BILLS INCLUDED** WALKING DISTANCE TO MEDINA RIVER AND TO CITY PARK. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 90.
Results within 5 miles of Castroville

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2543 GOLDEN RAIN
2543 Golden Rain, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2450 sqft
Enjoy country living in this spacious 4 bed, 3 bath home with covered front porch in a gated community. Master bedroom and secondary guest suite downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Castroville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
68 Units Available
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$610
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Texas Hill-Country inspired apartment homes surrounded by native Texas Live Oaks provide seclusion, comfort and a host of amenities.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12612 Mexican Plum
12612 Mexican Plum, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1744 sqft
Lovely Home Freshly Landscaped with a Big Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11715 BASIL GRASS
11715 Basil Grass, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1660 sqft
Beautiful home awaits you, with split master and a study by the entrance. This home won't last long!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15318 REDBIRD LEDGE
15318 Redbird Ledge, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1418 sqft
Beautiful single story with open floor plan, featuring high ceilings and split bedrooms. Three bedroom two full bathrooms with a study room. Open kitchen space with plenty of counter space, eat in dinning space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Red Quill Nest
422 Red Quill Nest, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3222 sqft
422 Red Quill Nest Available 07/30/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Red Bird Ranch - Property Remarks: Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Has 3222 Sq. Ft. In The Quiet Redbird Subdivision. Redbird Ranch Offers Country Living With City Convenience.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13820 Tribeca
13820 Tribeca, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2859 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home that features an open inviting living area with a great kitchen for the cook at heart! There is also lots of room to spread out upstairs as well with a game room and media room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9727 Marbach Hill
9727 Marbach Hl, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1474 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1823 Coyote Crossing
1823 Coyote Crossing, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2255 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home today!!! Great looking open floor plan downstairs with plenty of entertaining space for family and friend gatherings!!! Also has a large game room also for entertaining and guests.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4027 Big Horn Bend
4027 Big Horn Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
4200 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4200 sqft home located off Talley Rd. Highly desired backyard oasis with an oversized pool with lounge areas, mature trees. Great for entertaining! Covered porch wraps entire front of the home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
227 Quartz Bend
227 Quartz Bend, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bed, 4 Bath with a Study. One of a Kind Home w/ Custom In-Ground Pool. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Enormous Walk-In Closet & 2 Secondary Bedrooms Downstairs. Game Room, Bedroom & Full Bath Upstairs. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
518 FORT PENA
518 Fort Pena, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2394 sqft
Drop-Dead Gorgeous describes this almost-new Armadillo masterpiece located in the highly sought after Weston oaks Subdivision.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1720 EMERALD EDGE
1720 Emerald Edge, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1993 sqft
4 Br/2 Bath One story Energy Efficient Home with 2 Car Garage. Tile floors in Living Rm, Kitchen, Foyer and Hallway. Dining Rm has tiled floor. Open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12822 Gordons Haven
12822 Gordons Haven, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2263 sqft
Lovely 3/2/2, office or 4th bedroom plus media room in desirable NW San Antonio Gordons Grove Subdivision * Fireplace in living room * Open floor plan * Beautiful wood floors in living areas * Office, craft room * Media/Game room with half bath

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2614 Thunder Gulch
2614 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
Spacious 1 story contemporary home nestled in the desired Champions Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with tile flooring in family room and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features a decorative backsplash tile. Fridge is included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
411 POINT RISE
411 Point Rise, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1562 sqft
Cute home with an open-floor plan available for rent Sept. 7th. Updated paint and carpets in this well maintained home in the Highpoint at West Creek Subdivision. Huge living and dining room makes entertaining a breeze.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Westcreek
834 Creek Pebble
834 Creek Pebble, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1795 sqft
834 Creek Pebble Available 06/01/20 EASY ACCESS TO 1604 & MILITARY - This is a beautiful one story w/ large front and back yards, covered patio, nursery/office off of master bdrm.

1 of 18

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
11114 Hollow Canyon
11114 Hollow Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1569 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1431 Frio Run
1431 Frio Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1498 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Gated Community - Enjoy this great duplex in a gated community (Dove Meadow). Home has been remodeled and looks like it's brand new. This great home has stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
203 CARDINAL WAY
203 Cardinal Way, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1660 sqft
Spacious single story home on large corner lot! Located in highly desirable Redbird Ranch Subdivision! Beautiful wood laminate flooring, gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinetry,island,beautiful office off entry with glass French Doors, covered

1 of 19

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
11447 CREEK EAGLE
11447 Creek Eagle, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
Great location in a Townhome/Duplex Community off of NW Loop 1604. Close to Lackland, Hwy 151 & 90, Portranco and Sea World.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Castroville, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Castroville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Castroville 3 BedroomsCastroville Apartments with BalconyCastroville Apartments with Parking
Castroville Apartments with PoolCastroville Dog Friendly Apartments
Castroville Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio