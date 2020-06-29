All apartments in Castle Hills
307 Fox Hall Ln
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

307 Fox Hall Ln

307 Fox Hall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

307 Fox Hall Lane, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
CASTLE HILLS 4-BEDROOM ON 2 ACRES - Gorgeous, Secluded Home on 2 Acres in Highly-Desirable Castle Hills * Handsome Stone Exterior w/ Mature Trees & Landscaping * Spacious, Open Floorplan w/ High Ceilings, Stained Concrete & Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout * Gas Cooking in Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Two Dining Areas * Nicely-Sized Bedrooms, Master Bath Complete w/ Double Vanities & Tub/Shower Combo * Great Covered Patio in Back, Partially Fenced Yard * Two Car Carport * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD

(RLNE3853557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Fox Hall Ln have any available units?
307 Fox Hall Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
Is 307 Fox Hall Ln currently offering any rent specials?
307 Fox Hall Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Fox Hall Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Fox Hall Ln is pet friendly.
Does 307 Fox Hall Ln offer parking?
Yes, 307 Fox Hall Ln offers parking.
Does 307 Fox Hall Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Fox Hall Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Fox Hall Ln have a pool?
No, 307 Fox Hall Ln does not have a pool.
Does 307 Fox Hall Ln have accessible units?
No, 307 Fox Hall Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Fox Hall Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Fox Hall Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Fox Hall Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Fox Hall Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
