307 Fox Hall Ln

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

CASTLE HILLS 4-BEDROOM ON 2 ACRES - Gorgeous, Secluded Home on 2 Acres in Highly-Desirable Castle Hills * Handsome Stone Exterior w/ Mature Trees & Landscaping * Spacious, Open Floorplan w/ High Ceilings, Stained Concrete & Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout * Gas Cooking in Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Two Dining Areas * Nicely-Sized Bedrooms, Master Bath Complete w/ Double Vanities & Tub/Shower Combo * Great Covered Patio in Back, Partially Fenced Yard * Two Car Carport * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD



