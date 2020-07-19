103 Wisteria Drive, Castle Hills, TX 78213 Castle Hills
Well-maintained,one-story home on huge, heavily treed lot, inside Loop 410 and City of Castle Hills. Open kitchen, efficient/functional layout, tile floors, refreshed bathrooms and fresh paint. Huge secondary bedrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 WISTERIA DR have any available units?
103 WISTERIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
Is 103 WISTERIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
103 WISTERIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.