All apartments in Castle Hills
Find more places like 103 WISTERIA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Hills, TX
/
103 WISTERIA DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 WISTERIA DR

103 Wisteria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

103 Wisteria Drive, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Castle Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained,one-story home on huge, heavily treed lot, inside Loop 410 and City of Castle Hills. Open kitchen, efficient/functional layout, tile floors, refreshed bathrooms and fresh paint. Huge secondary bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 WISTERIA DR have any available units?
103 WISTERIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
Is 103 WISTERIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
103 WISTERIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 WISTERIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 103 WISTERIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Hills.
Does 103 WISTERIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 103 WISTERIA DR offers parking.
Does 103 WISTERIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 WISTERIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 WISTERIA DR have a pool?
No, 103 WISTERIA DR does not have a pool.
Does 103 WISTERIA DR have accessible units?
No, 103 WISTERIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 103 WISTERIA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 WISTERIA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 WISTERIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 WISTERIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive
Castle Hills, TX 78213
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview
Castle Hills, TX 78213
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd
Castle Hills, TX 78213

Similar Pages

Castle Hills 1 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 Bedrooms
Castle Hills Apartments with ParkingCastle Hills Apartments with Pools
Castle Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University