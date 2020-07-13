Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:18 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Cashion Community, TX with parking

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7933 Bobby Point
7933 Bobby Point Rd, Cashion Community, TX
4 Bedrooms
$950
2128 sqft
Horse Lover's Dream 4 bedroom - @-@ SPECIAL!! Get $100 monthly discount when you pay rent on or before the first of each month!@-@ Net rent would be $850 if paid by 1st !!!!! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Sits on a little over 2 acres OVER 2,100 square feet of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 New Haven
1411 New Haven Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
No credit check. Your job is your credit - Property Id: 85848 3 bedroom,1 bath, 1 car garage single family home. Ceiling fans through out, washer and dryer connections,no carpet. Large fenced in back yard. Central heat and air.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield House Apartments
906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
1100 sqft
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211 Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2701 TAFT BOULEVARD
2701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1638 sqft
For Lease- Rent $1550/ Deposit $1550. No smokers. No pets. Very nice home in great location - corner lot w/large backyard. Beautiful hardwoods. Nicely remodeled kitchen. Stackable washer & dryer provided. Deposit must accompany application.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3433 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3433 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1554 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car garage townhome. Home is 3 years old. Easy access with 3 foot wide interior doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cashion Community, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cashion Community apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

