Amenities

parking pool some paid utils microwave internet access refrigerator

This is a independent motel in Carthage,TX 75633. Rooms amenities includes flat screen TV with Direct TV channels. HBO included. Also microwave and mini refrigerator. No house keeping service will provide. You bring your linens and towels. Also we have vending for soda and snacks,laundry machine, Swimming pool, Free WiFi and Free Parking.