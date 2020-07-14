All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Woods at Lakeshore

3560 Country Square Dr · (972) 829-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3560 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX 75006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 7

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 910 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods at Lakeshore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Traditional architecture and professionally landscaped grounds come together in this charming and welcoming one and two bedroom apartment community. Surrounded by lush greenery, our pet friendly apartment homes are bright and feature full kitchens, faux wood flooring and offer scenic views from your private patio or balcony. Our apartment community offers a dazzling swimming pool, a fitness center, community duck pond and extra storage space. Woods at Lakeshore is also minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway and major shopping and dining venues such as Addison Circle, Beltline Road and a mere ten minutes to Galleria Mall. Come discover how we’ve earned the reputation of having the finest address in Carrollton, Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (75 lbs and under), $500 (over 75 lbs) per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods at Lakeshore have any available units?
Woods at Lakeshore has 9 units available starting at $883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Woods at Lakeshore have?
Some of Woods at Lakeshore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods at Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
Woods at Lakeshore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods at Lakeshore pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods at Lakeshore is pet friendly.
Does Woods at Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, Woods at Lakeshore offers parking.
Does Woods at Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woods at Lakeshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods at Lakeshore have a pool?
Yes, Woods at Lakeshore has a pool.
Does Woods at Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, Woods at Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does Woods at Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods at Lakeshore has units with dishwashers.
