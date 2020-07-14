All apartments in Carrollton
The Ellis Apartments

4221 Old Denton Rd · (972) 370-5434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX 75010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01103 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,102

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 06207 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 06307 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07304 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 03307 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 13208 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ellis Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
Located in Carrollton, Texas offers an impressive collection of apartment homes and amenities for all of our residents. Our dual level pool, outdoor kitchen with gas grills and outdoor social spaces are the perfect place to relax. Get a work out in at the 24-hour fitness center with a Motion Cage fitness station, play with your pets in the dog park or just hang out in the media lounge. The Ellis has a variety of spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment and townhome floor plans to choose from.

Each home offers premium interior features such as designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a full size washer and dryer.
All of this combined with garage parking, our 100% smoke-free environment and superior resident services make The Ellis the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ellis Apartments have any available units?
The Ellis Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,102 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ellis Apartments have?
Some of The Ellis Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ellis Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Ellis Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ellis Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ellis Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Ellis Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Ellis Apartments offers parking.
Does The Ellis Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ellis Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ellis Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Ellis Apartments has a pool.
Does The Ellis Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Ellis Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Ellis Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Ellis Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
