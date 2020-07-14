The Ellis Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet cats allowed

Located in Carrollton, Texas offers an impressive collection of apartment homes and amenities for all of our residents. Our dual level pool, outdoor kitchen with gas grills and outdoor social spaces are the perfect place to relax. Get a work out in at the 24-hour fitness center with a Motion Cage fitness station, play with your pets in the dog park or just hang out in the media lounge. The Ellis has a variety of spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment and townhome floor plans to choose from.



Each home offers premium interior features such as designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a full size washer and dryer.

All of this combined with garage parking, our 100% smoke-free environment and superior resident services make The Ellis the perfect place to call home!