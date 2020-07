Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

The Sevilla Condos is located north of Dallas in the heart of Carrolton, Original Town mixes cultures and traditions to create a bustling neighborhood. Residents can experience many traditions and foods here. The area has a tight-knit sense of community where you experience the full small-town charm found in this mid-sized suburb just outside of Dallas. Many shops and restaurants have not only existed for years but actively participate in the community by hosting events together and supporting each other. While this historic area may only go back to the '40s and '50s, it has changed little since, retaining its sense of Americana. Contact us today to find your new home! Email us at: sevillacondos-w@m.knck.io