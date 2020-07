Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking bbq/grill business center courtyard internet cafe online portal package receiving

Find your home beneath the sprawling oak trees and lush landscaping of Oakhaven Apartments. Thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes with spacious decks and patios and a sparkling comunity pool offer the ideal retreat. Located only minutes from abundant dining and entertainment options in downtown Addison, you'll be close to everything, but tucked away in a quiet community, noted for it's serene environment and exceptional on-site team. Discover one of Carrolton's hidden gems for yourself today!