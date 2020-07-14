Mansions At Sunset Ridge.

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $19/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $50 per/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25-$125/month