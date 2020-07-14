All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Mansions At Sunset Ridge

1440 Carrollton Pkwy · (972) 752-2170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 Carrollton Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Budapest-1

$969

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Florence-1

$989

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Dublin-1

$1,019

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Santorini-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

St. Tropez-1

$1,359

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Rome-1

$1,419

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mansions At Sunset Ridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
trash valet
Come by Mansions at Sunset Ridge Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a one or two bedroom apartment, Mansions at Sunset Ridge has what youre looking for! The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops combined with spacious living areas and beautiful high ceilings will make your new residence the perfect space to both relax and entertain. Every apartment has generous storage space and comes equipped with a full-size energy-efficient washer and dryer. Select apartments also include a private patio or balcony space to enjoy outdoor living. Mansions at Sunset Ridge Apartments offers many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us. Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center, relax by one of our two saltwater swimming pools and hot tub, or enjoy time with family and friends at our BBQ and gazebo picnic areas. Do you enjoy being outdoors? You will love our scenic walking trail located on the property! Be sure to find the floorplan thats right for you by taking a walkthrough video tour or contact our friendly leasing staff and schedule a tour at Mansions at Sunset Ridge Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $19/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $50 per/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25-$125/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mansions At Sunset Ridge have any available units?
Mansions At Sunset Ridge offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $969 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,299. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Mansions At Sunset Ridge have?
Some of Mansions At Sunset Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mansions At Sunset Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Mansions At Sunset Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mansions At Sunset Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Mansions At Sunset Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Mansions At Sunset Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Mansions At Sunset Ridge offers parking.
Does Mansions At Sunset Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mansions At Sunset Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mansions At Sunset Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Mansions At Sunset Ridge has a pool.
Does Mansions At Sunset Ridge have accessible units?
No, Mansions At Sunset Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Mansions At Sunset Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Mansions At Sunset Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

