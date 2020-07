Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Welcome to Galleria Townhomes where the convenience of Carrollton meets the comfort of townhome living! Located only minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and the North Dallas Tollway, Galleria is the ideal place to live, shop, work and play. Unique one, two and three bedroom townhome floor plans include large private patios and spacious living rooms. Community amenities include resident package receiving, designated covered parking, a sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen, a quiet community atmosphere and beautifully landscaped grounds. Visit one of Carrollton's hidden gems and find the home of your dreams today!