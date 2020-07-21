Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport e-payments green community internet access sauna

Every detail is considered at our community. Featuring six thoughtfully designed floor plan layouts with contemporary finishes and recently renovated interiors, an impressive list of community amenities that include resort-inspired swimming pool with outdoor entertainment deck, fitness center, and clubhouse with social lounge; we're sure you'll find the perfect next home here with us. Conveniently located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Castle Hill, Fieldcrest is just minutes from elevated shopping, dining, and entertainment, not to mention some of the area's largest employers.