Fieldcrest

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $750 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet). $600 (2 pet)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Carports: 1 included per bedroom.