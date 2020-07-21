All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
Fieldcrest
Last updated July 24 2020 at 10:43 PM

Fieldcrest

4747 N Josey Ln · (720) 513-0270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4747 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fieldcrest.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
e-payments
green community
internet access
sauna
Every detail is considered at our community. Featuring six thoughtfully designed floor plan layouts with contemporary finishes and recently renovated interiors, an impressive list of community amenities that include resort-inspired swimming pool with outdoor entertainment deck, fitness center, and clubhouse with social lounge; we're sure you'll find the perfect next home here with us. Conveniently located in the up-and-coming neighborhood of Castle Hill, Fieldcrest is just minutes from elevated shopping, dining, and entertainment, not to mention some of the area's largest employers.

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $750 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet). $600 (2 pet)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Carports: 1 included per bedroom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fieldcrest have any available units?
Fieldcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Fieldcrest have?
Some of Fieldcrest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fieldcrest currently offering any rent specials?
Fieldcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fieldcrest pet-friendly?
Yes, Fieldcrest is pet friendly.
Does Fieldcrest offer parking?
Yes, Fieldcrest offers parking.
Does Fieldcrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fieldcrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fieldcrest have a pool?
Yes, Fieldcrest has a pool.
Does Fieldcrest have accessible units?
No, Fieldcrest does not have accessible units.
Does Fieldcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fieldcrest has units with dishwashers.
