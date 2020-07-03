All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like Arbors of Carrollton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
Arbors of Carrollton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Arbors of Carrollton

2240 E Trinity Mills Rd · (214) 444-7258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2240 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1013 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,263

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 0414 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. now

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Carrollton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
online portal
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to The Arbors of Carrollton, where style and comfort go hand in hand. Our community is ideally located just minutes from Downtown Carrollton, outstanding schools, top area employers and local entertainment. The Arbors of Carrollton is a pet-friendly community offering newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes with convenient amenities.Our stylish spaces include a resort-style swimming pool, community center with kitchen and beautifully landscaped grounds. Inside, homes at The Arbors of Carrollton feature many high-end features including premium appliances, wood-style flooring, large windows, private patios or balconies, plus full-size washer and dryer connections in select homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors of Carrollton have any available units?
Arbors of Carrollton has 3 units available starting at $1,263 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors of Carrollton have?
Some of Arbors of Carrollton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Carrollton currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Carrollton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors of Carrollton pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Carrollton is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Carrollton offer parking?
Yes, Arbors of Carrollton offers parking.
Does Arbors of Carrollton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbors of Carrollton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Carrollton have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Carrollton has a pool.
Does Arbors of Carrollton have accessible units?
No, Arbors of Carrollton does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors of Carrollton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors of Carrollton has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arbors of Carrollton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity