Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill carport hot tub online portal

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to The Arbors of Carrollton, where style and comfort go hand in hand. Our community is ideally located just minutes from Downtown Carrollton, outstanding schools, top area employers and local entertainment. The Arbors of Carrollton is a pet-friendly community offering newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes with convenient amenities.Our stylish spaces include a resort-style swimming pool, community center with kitchen and beautifully landscaped grounds. Inside, homes at The Arbors of Carrollton feature many high-end features including premium appliances, wood-style flooring, large windows, private patios or balconies, plus full-size washer and dryer connections in select homes.