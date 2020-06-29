All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:09 AM

4670 Rhett Lane

4670 Rhett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4670 Rhett Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 Rhett Lane have any available units?
4670 Rhett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 4670 Rhett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Rhett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Rhett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4670 Rhett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4670 Rhett Lane offer parking?
No, 4670 Rhett Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4670 Rhett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4670 Rhett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Rhett Lane have a pool?
No, 4670 Rhett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4670 Rhett Lane have accessible units?
No, 4670 Rhett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Rhett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4670 Rhett Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4670 Rhett Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4670 Rhett Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

