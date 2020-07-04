All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4667 E Rhett Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4667 E Rhett Lane
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

4667 E Rhett Lane

4667 Rhett Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4667 Rhett Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous townhome with MASTER BEDROOM DOWN! RARE unit with TUB & oversize shower! Also has 9x10 master! Large gameroom upstairs, wrought iron balusters, wood floors in living! Great Kitchen with elegant 42 inch tall white cabinets, updated granite!! Oversize 2ndary bedrooms and gameroom with niche for desk! Hi-Energy- efficient 16 SEER A-C's & radiant barrier tech shied roof decking to deflect heat in attic for the lowest utility bills! SS refrigerator & washer, dryer included! Conveniently located near Willow Bend mall, Tollway and 190! Less than 4 miles to Legacy West development! Pets will be considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4667 E Rhett Lane have any available units?
4667 E Rhett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4667 E Rhett Lane have?
Some of 4667 E Rhett Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4667 E Rhett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4667 E Rhett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 E Rhett Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4667 E Rhett Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4667 E Rhett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4667 E Rhett Lane offers parking.
Does 4667 E Rhett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4667 E Rhett Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 E Rhett Lane have a pool?
No, 4667 E Rhett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4667 E Rhett Lane have accessible units?
No, 4667 E Rhett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4667 E Rhett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4667 E Rhett Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District