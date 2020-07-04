4667 E Rhett Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous townhome with MASTER BEDROOM DOWN! RARE unit with TUB & oversize shower! Also has 9x10 master! Large gameroom upstairs, wrought iron balusters, wood floors in living! Great Kitchen with elegant 42 inch tall white cabinets, updated granite!! Oversize 2ndary bedrooms and gameroom with niche for desk! Hi-Energy- efficient 16 SEER A-C's & radiant barrier tech shied roof decking to deflect heat in attic for the lowest utility bills! SS refrigerator & washer, dryer included! Conveniently located near Willow Bend mall, Tollway and 190! Less than 4 miles to Legacy West development! Pets will be considered on case by case basis.