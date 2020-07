Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

This stunning 2-story NEWLY CONSTRUCTED American Legend Homes design offers exceptional design & luxury inclusions .

This Gorgeous 2-story home has the stone elevation, 5 bedrooms (2 on first floor), 4.5 full baths, game room, media room,study room and a large outdoor living area. This home features a vaulted ceiling in the family room, an open kitchen, a huge master closet and spacious pantry.

Exemplary and renowned schools for elementary, middle and high school.