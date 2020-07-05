4333 FALCON Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Fantastic 3 yr old American Legend Home. Corner lot, backs to the greenbelt! 3500 sf floorplan offers 4 bedrooms w. 2 & a study on 1st flr, 4 full baths, spacious gameroom, media room & outdoor living area. Soaring ceiling at entry, curved stairway, modern kitchen w. large island, upgraded appliances, opens up to high ceiling family room & nook. Exceptional master suite & luxurious bath, also convenient 1st flr secondary bedroom suite & handsome study. Upstairs has large gameroom, 2 large bedrooms, a full bath & awesome media room. Extensive hand scrapped wood floors, great outdoor space w. gorgeous view to the greenbelt! Vacant & shows fabulously! Desirable N. Carrollton location & excellent LISD schools.