Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4333 FALCON Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4333 FALCON Lane

4333 Falcon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Falcon Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic 3 yr old American Legend Home. Corner lot, backs to the greenbelt! 3500 sf floorplan offers 4 bedrooms w. 2 & a study on 1st flr, 4 full baths, spacious gameroom, media room & outdoor living area. Soaring ceiling at entry, curved stairway, modern kitchen w. large island, upgraded appliances, opens up to high ceiling family room & nook. Exceptional master suite & luxurious bath, also convenient 1st flr secondary bedroom suite & handsome study. Upstairs has large gameroom, 2 large bedrooms, a full bath & awesome media room. Extensive hand scrapped wood floors, great outdoor space w. gorgeous view to the greenbelt! Vacant & shows fabulously! Desirable N. Carrollton location & excellent LISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 FALCON Lane have any available units?
4333 FALCON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 FALCON Lane have?
Some of 4333 FALCON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 FALCON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4333 FALCON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 FALCON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4333 FALCON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4333 FALCON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4333 FALCON Lane offers parking.
Does 4333 FALCON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 FALCON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 FALCON Lane have a pool?
No, 4333 FALCON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4333 FALCON Lane have accessible units?
No, 4333 FALCON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 FALCON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 FALCON Lane has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

