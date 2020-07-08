Well maintained 2 bed 2.1 bath townhome located center of Carrollton . Granite Kitchen with nice back flash, Gas cook top. covered patio. Close to school and all major highways. Master suite with spacious walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4280 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4280 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4280 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4280 Comanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4280 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.