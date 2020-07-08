All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated April 18 2020

4280 Comanche Drive

4280 Comache Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4280 Comache Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 bed 2.1 bath townhome located center of Carrollton . Granite Kitchen with nice back flash, Gas cook top. covered patio. Close to school and all major highways. Master suite with spacious walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4280 Comanche Drive have any available units?
4280 Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4280 Comanche Drive have?
Some of 4280 Comanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4280 Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4280 Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4280 Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4280 Comanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4280 Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4280 Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 4280 Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4280 Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4280 Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 4280 Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4280 Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 4280 Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4280 Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4280 Comanche Drive has units with dishwashers.

