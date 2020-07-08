4280 Comanche Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 2 bed 2.1 bath townhome located center of Carrollton . Granite Kitchen with nice back flash, Gas cook top. covered patio. Close to school and all major highways. Master suite with spacious walk in closet.