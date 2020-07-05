All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4253 Hunt Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

4253 Hunt Dr

4253 Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4253 Hunt Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Carrollton 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1025

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 5 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Theater room, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, 3 Hot Tubs, Tennis court, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 892

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

