4249 Wilson Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 5:56 AM
4249 Wilson Lane
4249 Wilson Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4249 Wilson Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful one story home with golf course view. Hardwood floor in family room, high ceiling, updated kitchen, spacious master bedroom, split bedroom and so much more. Do not miss this!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4249 Wilson Lane have any available units?
4249 Wilson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4249 Wilson Lane have?
Some of 4249 Wilson Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4249 Wilson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Wilson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Wilson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Wilson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 4249 Wilson Lane offer parking?
No, 4249 Wilson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4249 Wilson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 Wilson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Wilson Lane have a pool?
No, 4249 Wilson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4249 Wilson Lane have accessible units?
No, 4249 Wilson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Wilson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4249 Wilson Lane has units with dishwashers.
