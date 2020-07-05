All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:24 PM

4242 Harvest Hill Road

4242 Harvest Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4242 Harvest Hill Road, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Harvest Hill Road have any available units?
4242 Harvest Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 4242 Harvest Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Harvest Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Harvest Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 Harvest Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 4242 Harvest Hill Road offer parking?
No, 4242 Harvest Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 4242 Harvest Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 Harvest Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Harvest Hill Road have a pool?
No, 4242 Harvest Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4242 Harvest Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 4242 Harvest Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Harvest Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 Harvest Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 Harvest Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4242 Harvest Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

