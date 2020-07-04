Rent Calculator
All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4228 CHARLES Road.
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4228 CHARLES Road
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:28 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4228 CHARLES Road
4228 Charles Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Carrollton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location
4228 Charles Street, Carrollton, TX 75010
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4228 CHARLES Road have any available units?
4228 CHARLES Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4228 CHARLES Road have?
Some of 4228 CHARLES Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4228 CHARLES Road currently offering any rent specials?
4228 CHARLES Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 CHARLES Road pet-friendly?
No, 4228 CHARLES Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 4228 CHARLES Road offer parking?
Yes, 4228 CHARLES Road offers parking.
Does 4228 CHARLES Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 CHARLES Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 CHARLES Road have a pool?
No, 4228 CHARLES Road does not have a pool.
Does 4228 CHARLES Road have accessible units?
No, 4228 CHARLES Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 CHARLES Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 CHARLES Road has units with dishwashers.
