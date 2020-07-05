All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4209 Lavaca Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4209 Lavaca Trail
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:29 PM

4209 Lavaca Trail

4209 Lavaca Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4209 Lavaca Trail, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home ready to move-in, has been remodeled, clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in northmost Carrollton. Home has Tile and laminated for easy cleaning, recently painted. Home has open living, open kitchen,with tons of light. Open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Lavaca Trail have any available units?
4209 Lavaca Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Lavaca Trail have?
Some of 4209 Lavaca Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Lavaca Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Lavaca Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Lavaca Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Lavaca Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4209 Lavaca Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Lavaca Trail offers parking.
Does 4209 Lavaca Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Lavaca Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Lavaca Trail have a pool?
No, 4209 Lavaca Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Lavaca Trail have accessible units?
No, 4209 Lavaca Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Lavaca Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Lavaca Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District