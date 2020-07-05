4209 Lavaca Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home ready to move-in, has been remodeled, clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in northmost Carrollton. Home has Tile and laminated for easy cleaning, recently painted. Home has open living, open kitchen,with tons of light. Open patio.