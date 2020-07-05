4209 Lavaca Trail

Beautiful home ready to move-in, has been remodeled, clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in northmost Carrollton. Home has Tile and laminated for easy cleaning, recently painted. Home has open living, open kitchen,with tons of light. Open patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
