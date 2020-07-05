4207 Meadow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Well maintained 4-2.5-2 home in highly sought after Carrollton neighborhood minutes from shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and just a few miles from 121 marina on lake Lewisville. Home features recessed and vaulted ceilings, custom chandelier in dining area, window coverings, crown and chair molding, recessed lighting, surround sound, custom light fixtures, new water heater, roof, and new gas cook top. Kitchen has new stainless steel sink, gorgeous counter tops, painted solid wood cabinets, center island, new back splash and a built in desk. 12'ceilings throughout home, custom ceiling fans, gas starter gas log fireplace and a beautiful in ground pool with attached jacuzzi. This home won't last long.