Last updated November 9 2019

4207 Meadow Ridge Drive

4207 Meadow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4207 Meadow Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well maintained 4-2.5-2 home in highly sought after Carrollton neighborhood minutes from shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and just a few miles from 121 marina on lake Lewisville. Home features recessed and vaulted ceilings, custom chandelier in dining area, window coverings, crown and chair molding, recessed lighting, surround sound, custom light fixtures, new water heater, roof, and new gas cook top. Kitchen has new stainless steel sink, gorgeous counter tops, painted solid wood cabinets, center island, new back splash and a built in desk. 12'ceilings throughout home, custom ceiling fans, gas starter gas log fireplace and a beautiful in ground pool with attached jacuzzi. This home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive have any available units?
4207 Meadow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Meadow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Meadow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

