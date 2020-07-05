All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:46 PM

4128 Creekhollow

4128 Creekhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Creekhollow Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
Very nice home, ready for the right tenant. Granite counter, laminate wood floors, split bedroom plan provides nice privacy and a fantastic covered patio is perfect for relaxing!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Creekhollow have any available units?
4128 Creekhollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Creekhollow have?
Some of 4128 Creekhollow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Creekhollow currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Creekhollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Creekhollow pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Creekhollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4128 Creekhollow offer parking?
No, 4128 Creekhollow does not offer parking.
Does 4128 Creekhollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Creekhollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Creekhollow have a pool?
No, 4128 Creekhollow does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Creekhollow have accessible units?
No, 4128 Creekhollow does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Creekhollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Creekhollow does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
