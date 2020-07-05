All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4100 Woodland Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4100 Woodland Trail
Last updated October 18 2019 at 6:57 AM

4100 Woodland Trail

4100 Woodland Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4100 Woodland Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great end unit town house. Private gated patio. Two story with a loft and 3 full bedrooms. Private attached garage. Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs with 2 bedrooms plus a loft and 1 bathroom upstairs. HOA and amenities are included. Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Woodland Trail have any available units?
4100 Woodland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Woodland Trail have?
Some of 4100 Woodland Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Woodland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Woodland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Woodland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Woodland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4100 Woodland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Woodland Trail offers parking.
Does 4100 Woodland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Woodland Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Woodland Trail have a pool?
No, 4100 Woodland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Woodland Trail have accessible units?
No, 4100 Woodland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Woodland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Woodland Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District