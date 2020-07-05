4100 Woodland Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Great end unit town house. Private gated patio. Two story with a loft and 3 full bedrooms. Private attached garage. Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs with 2 bedrooms plus a loft and 1 bathroom upstairs. HOA and amenities are included. Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.