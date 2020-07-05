Great end unit town house. Private gated patio. Two story with a loft and 3 full bedrooms. Private attached garage. Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs with 2 bedrooms plus a loft and 1 bathroom upstairs. HOA and amenities are included. Tenant to verify all measurements and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Woodland Trail have?
Some of 4100 Woodland Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
