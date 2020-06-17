Rent Calculator
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4025 Eisenhower Street
4025 Eisenhower Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4025 Eisenhower Street, Carrollton, TX 75007
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4025 Eisenhower Street have any available units?
4025 Eisenhower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
Is 4025 Eisenhower Street currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Eisenhower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Eisenhower Street pet-friendly?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Street offer parking?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Street does not offer parking.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Street have a pool?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Street does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Street have accessible units?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Eisenhower Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 Eisenhower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 Eisenhower Street does not have units with air conditioning.
