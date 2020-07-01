All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1

3939 E Trinity Mills Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3939 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Property Amenities:
Three Spectacular Pools
Executive Business Center
Assigned Covered Parking
Detached Garages Available
Access Gates and Perimeter Fence
Mirrored Dining Room Walls*
Glass-front Kitchen Cabinets*
Newly Designed Dog Park
Clothes Care Facilities
Elegant Crown Molding
Designer Two Tone Paint
Double Sink Vanities*
Separate Glass Shower Stalls*
Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections
Instant-lite Fireplaces with Travertine Mantels*
Fitness Facility
Two Clubhouses
Oval Garden Tubs*
White Appliances
Built-in Microwaves*
Ceiling Fans
Barbecue Pavilion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 have any available units?
3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 have?
Some of 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Trinity Mills Rd Unit: B1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District