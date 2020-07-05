All apartments in Carrollton
3901 Furneaux Lane

Location

3901 Furneaux Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,036 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Adorable kitchen updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Furneaux Lane have any available units?
3901 Furneaux Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Furneaux Lane have?
Some of 3901 Furneaux Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Furneaux Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Furneaux Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Furneaux Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Furneaux Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Furneaux Lane offer parking?
No, 3901 Furneaux Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Furneaux Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Furneaux Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Furneaux Lane have a pool?
No, 3901 Furneaux Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Furneaux Lane have accessible units?
No, 3901 Furneaux Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Furneaux Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Furneaux Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

