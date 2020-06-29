All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
3828 Harrison Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:16 PM

3828 Harrison Drive

Carrollton
Indian Creek
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3828 Harrison Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

Move in ready. One story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Granite kitchen counter-top and laminate wood flooring throughout the house. Exterior features like stunning backyard with large covered patio for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 Harrison Drive have any available units?
3828 Harrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3828 Harrison Drive have?
Some of 3828 Harrison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3828 Harrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3828 Harrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 Harrison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3828 Harrison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3828 Harrison Drive offer parking?
No, 3828 Harrison Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3828 Harrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3828 Harrison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 Harrison Drive have a pool?
No, 3828 Harrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3828 Harrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 3828 Harrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 Harrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3828 Harrison Drive has units with dishwashers.

