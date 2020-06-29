3828 Harrison Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010 Indian Creek
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move in ready. One story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Granite kitchen counter-top and laminate wood flooring throughout the house. Exterior features like stunning backyard with large covered patio for entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
