3823 Seminole Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Proud Ownership! Come take a look at this beautiful home, completely remodeled with over 50K in updates. Home has had fresh paint and texture, no popcorn ceilings. Both master and hall bathroom have been updated, wood floors throughout, ORB hardware and light fixtures through home. Huge master bedroom with custom closet space. Extended utility room will come with washer and dryer, and plenty of custom cabinets for storage. Nice covered patio with stone and large backyard. Community park is nearby perfect for your pets. Great location with highways, restaurants and stores a short drive away. Come see today!