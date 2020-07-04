All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 8 2019

3823 Seminole Place

Location

3823 Seminole Place, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Proud Ownership! Come take a look at this beautiful home, completely remodeled with over 50K in updates. Home has had fresh paint and texture, no popcorn ceilings. Both master and hall bathroom have been updated, wood floors throughout, ORB hardware and light fixtures through home. Huge master bedroom with custom closet space. Extended utility room will come with washer and dryer, and plenty of custom cabinets for storage. Nice covered patio with stone and large backyard. Community park is nearby perfect for your pets. Great location with highways, restaurants and stores a short drive away. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

